The Analyst Verdict: NVIDIA In The Eyes Of 37 Experts

In the last three months, 37 analysts have published ratings on NVIDIA NVDA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 19 13 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 1 2M Ago 6 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 11 6 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated NVIDIA and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $172.3, accompanied by a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Experiencing a 3.85% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $179.19.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NVIDIA by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $175.00 $180.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $100.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $160.00 $162.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Lowers Overweight $155.00 $175.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $180.00 $185.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $200.00 $220.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $120.00 $120.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $150.00 $170.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $150.00 $175.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $160.00 $200.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $120.00 $125.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $163.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Lowers Buy $140.00 $175.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $125.00 $135.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Maintains Positive $180.00 $180.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $168.00 $175.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $135.00 $135.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $204.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $162.00 $152.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $200.00 $190.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NVIDIA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NVIDIA's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into NVIDIA's Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Financial Insights: NVIDIA

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: NVIDIA displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 77.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 56.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 30.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 21.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

