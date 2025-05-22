Where Tandem Diabetes Care Stands With Analysts

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.6, with a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Highlighting a 23.39% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $43.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tandem Diabetes Care is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $24.00 $20.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $59.00 $58.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Lowers Buy $31.00 $60.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $30.00 $36.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $24.00 $33.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Announces Neutral $20.00 - Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $45.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $24.00 $35.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $24.00 $42.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $38.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $53.00 $60.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $55.00 $65.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $33.00 $37.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tandem Diabetes Care. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tandem Diabetes Care compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Tandem Diabetes Care's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for diabetes patients. The firm first entered this market in 2012 and has since introduced multiple generations of pumps leading to its current t:slim X2 device. The firm recently launched its smaller Mobi pump and continues to work on a tubeless patch pump. Nearly three-quarters of total revenue is derived from the US, with the remainder primarily from other developed nations. The pumps themselves generate just over half of total sales, and another one third is from disposable infusion sets that need to be changed over every 2 to 3 days.

Key Indicators: Tandem Diabetes Care's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tandem Diabetes Care displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -55.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -62.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.18, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

