Breaking Down General Motors: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of General Motors GM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $51.53, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.21%.

A clear picture of General Motors's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $43.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $58.00 $53.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $40.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $50.00 $51.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $53.00 $55.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $55.00 $60.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Announces Buy $62.00 - Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $70.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $63.00 $73.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $51.00 $64.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $55.00 $63.00 Daniel Roeska Bernstein Lowers Underperform $35.00 $50.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $53.00 $64.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to General Motors. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of General Motors compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of General Motors's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Breaking Down General Motors's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: General Motors displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: General Motors's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Motors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): General Motors's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, General Motors faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

