Breaking Down EQT: 17 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated EQT EQT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $56.0, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.94% from the previous average price target of $51.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of EQT by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $64.00 $54.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $35.00 $36.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $54.00 $55.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $57.00 $59.00 David Deckelbaum TD Cowen Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $55.00 $58.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $60.00 $57.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $67.00 $63.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $59.00 $41.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $60.00 $51.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $58.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $36.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $58.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EQT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EQT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EQT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of EQT's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EQT analyst ratings.

Delving into EQT's Background

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

EQT: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: EQT's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 85.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EQT's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.