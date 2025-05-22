The Analyst Verdict: Dominion Energy In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Dominion Energy D, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Dominion Energy, presenting an average target of $59.2, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. A 0.67% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $59.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dominion Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $63.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $52.00 $59.00 Ross Fowler UBS Raises Neutral $60.00 $58.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $60.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $59.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dominion Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dominion Energy

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Breaking Down Dominion Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dominion Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dominion Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dominion Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.67.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

