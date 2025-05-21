What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Huntington Bancshares

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Huntington Bancshares HBAN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Huntington Bancshares, presenting an average target of $17.85, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 7.66% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $19.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Huntington Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $20.00 - Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $21.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $18.00 $20.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $18.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $16.50 $16.50 David Long Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $18.00 $20.00 Andrew Dietrich JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $16.00 $18.50 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 David George Baird Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Huntington Bancshares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Huntington Bancshares's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Huntington Bancshares analyst ratings.

Discovering Huntington Bancshares: A Closer Look

Huntington is a regional US bank with around $200 billion in assets (as of 2024) and has a large presence, particularly in the Midwestern market. It offers a full suite of consumer deposit and lending services, along with commercial services focused on payments, investment management, capital markets, equipment financing, treasury management, and other common banking services.

Breaking Down Huntington Bancshares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Huntington Bancshares's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Huntington Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.01. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.