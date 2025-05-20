What Analysts Are Saying About Plains GP Holdings Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Plains GP Holdings PAGP, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.75, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.25%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Plains GP Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $20.00 $21.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Underweight $18.00 $19.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Plains GP Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Plains GP Holdings LP provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. The group manages its operations through two operating segments: Crude Oil and NGL.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Plains GP Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Plains GP Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains GP Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains GP Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plains GP Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.62. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

