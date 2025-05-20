Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For TJX Companies

TJX Companies TJX underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $134.7, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.81% increase from the previous average price target of $132.30.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TJX Companies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Securities Raises Buy $142.00 $140.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $127.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $115.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $133.00 $136.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $125.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $128.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $145.00 $133.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $136.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $140.00 $138.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $145.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TJX Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TJX Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TJX Companies compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TJX Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for TJX Companies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of TJX Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TJX Companies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 20,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

TJX Companies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining TJX Companies's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.37% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TJX Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TJX Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TJX Companies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.52. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.