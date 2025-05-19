Analyst Expectations For JM Smucker's Future

Analysts' ratings for JM Smucker SJM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for JM Smucker, revealing an average target of $124.8, a high estimate of $134.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. Observing a 0.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $124.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of JM Smucker among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Palmer Citigroup Lowers Buy $128.00 $129.00 Peter Grom UBS Announces Buy $134.00 - Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $123.00 - Brian Holland DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $120.00 $122.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $119.00 $123.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JM Smucker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JM Smucker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JM Smucker compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JM Smucker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of JM Smucker's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into JM Smucker's Background

J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily sells through the US retail channel (78% of fiscal 2024 revenue came through its retail pet foods, coffee, and frozen handheld/spreads segments), with the remaining share consisting of Hostess and international (primarily Canada). Retail coffee is its largest category (33% of sales) with brands Folgers and Dunkin'. Pet foods (22% of sales) holds leading brands like Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. Of its remaining, approximately 22% comes from consumer foods, primarily peanut butter and jelly, through brands Jif and Smucker's. The company acquired Hostess Brands in fiscal 2024 to boost its snack and convenience store presence.

Breaking Down JM Smucker's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, JM Smucker faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.94% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: JM Smucker's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.3%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JM Smucker's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.15, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

