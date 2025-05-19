The Analyst Verdict: American International Gr In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on American International Gr AIG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $89.25, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $85.62, the current average has increased by 4.24%.

The standing of American International Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $81.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $97.00 $94.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $80.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $81.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $93.00 $92.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $92.00 $98.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $82.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $94.00 $98.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $91.00 $83.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $76.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $90.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $87.00 $79.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $98.00 $90.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $89.00 $81.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $83.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to American International Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American International Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of American International Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About American International Gr

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a minority stake.

A Deep Dive into American International Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: American International Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American International Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

