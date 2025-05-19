What Analysts Are Saying About The Campbell's Stock

The Campbell's CPB has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 1 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 1 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $38.7, with a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. Experiencing a 11.8% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $43.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive The Campbell's. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Palmer Citigroup Lowers Sell $33.00 $37.00 Peter Grom UBS Announces Sell $36.00 - Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $40.00 - Brian Holland DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $39.00 $46.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Lowers Sell $37.00 $39.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $44.00 $51.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $43.00 Peter Galbo B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $41.00 $45.00 Ken Goldman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $37.00 $48.00 Rob Dickerson Jefferies Lowers Hold $40.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to The Campbell's. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of The Campbell's compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of The Campbell's's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of The Campbell's's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on The Campbell's analyst ratings.

About The Campbell's

Over the past 150-plus years, Campbell has evolved into a leading packaged food manufacturer in North America, with a portfolio that extends beyond its iconic red-and-white labeled canned soup. In fiscal 2024, snacks accounted for nearly half of its revenue, followed by soup (28%), other simple meals (17%), and beverages (7%). Outside its namesake, its brands include Pepperidge Farm, Goldfish, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson, Pacific Foods, Prego, Pace, V8, and recently acquired Rao's (a deal that closed in March 2024). Around 90% of its revenue results from the US and the remainder from Canada and Latin America.

A Deep Dive into The Campbell's's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, The Campbell's showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.32% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The Campbell's's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Campbell's's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Campbell's's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The Campbell's's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.96. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

