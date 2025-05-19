10 Analysts Have This To Say About Timken

Analysts' ratings for Timken TKR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $78.9, with a high estimate of $102.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average represents a 9.1% decrease from the previous average price target of $86.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Timken. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $85.00 $102.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $71.00 $66.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $88.00 $90.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Lowers Hold $65.00 $85.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $88.00 $94.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $70.00 $95.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $75.00 $85.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Hold $70.00 $90.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $102.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Timken. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Timken. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Timken compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Timken compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Timken's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Timken's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Timken analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Timken

The Timken Co designs and manages a portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and provides related services. The Company sells products and services to customers in the following market sectors: industrial distribution, renewable energy, automation, automotive original equipment (OE), agriculture/turf, rail, aerospace, auto/truck aftermarket, construction, etc. The company has two reportable segment: The Engineered Bearings portfolio features bearings with precision tolerances, proprietary internal geometries and quality materials. The Industrial Motion portfolio features products such as drives, breathers, seals, automatic lubrication systems, linear motion products, chain, belts, couplings, etc. Key revenue is generated from Engineered Bearings.

Financial Milestones: Timken's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Timken's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Timken's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Timken's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Timken's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.