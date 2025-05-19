4 Analysts Assess Barings BDC: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Barings BDC BBDC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $9.25, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. This current average has decreased by 8.6% from the previous average price target of $10.12.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Barings BDC by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Hewett B of A Securities Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $8.50 $9.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $10.00 Ryan Lynch Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $9.50 $10.50

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Barings BDC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Barings BDC compared to the broader market.

Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Barings BDC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Barings BDC's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Barings BDC: A Closer Look

Barings BDC Inc operates as a closed-end, non-diversified investment company and has elected to be treated as a business development company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income by investing directly in privately held middle-market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth, or refinancing. Barings employs fundamental credit analysis and targets investments in businesses with low levels of cyclicality and operating risk relative to other businesses in this market segment. The holding size of each position will generally be dependent upon a number of factors including total facility size, pricing and structure, and the number of other lenders in the facility.

Barings BDC: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Barings BDC faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -26.12% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Barings BDC's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 93.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Barings BDC's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Barings BDC's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Barings BDC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

