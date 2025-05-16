Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Lennox Intl

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Lennox Intl LII, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lennox Intl, revealing an average target of $585.4, a high estimate of $750.00, and a low estimate of $450.00. Highlighting a 3.8% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $608.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Lennox Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Underweight $549.00 $455.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $696.00 $702.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $582.00 $580.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Neutral $570.00 $625.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $500.00 $550.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $600.00 $608.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $450.00 $585.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $455.00 $565.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $750.00 $750.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $702.00 $665.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lennox Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Lennox Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lennox Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lennox Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lennox Intl

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2024, residential HVAC was 67% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration was 33% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company is focused on North America after the sale of its European HVAC and refrigeration businesses in late 2023.

Lennox Intl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Lennox Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.44% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lennox Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lennox Intl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lennox Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

