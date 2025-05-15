Deep Dive Into Virtu Finl Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Virtu Finl VIRT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $40.0, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average represents a 0.42% decrease from the previous average price target of $40.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Virtu Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $43.00 $43.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $38.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $28.00 $26.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Kaimon Chung Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $42.00 $41.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $48.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Virtu Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Virtu Finl compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Virtu Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Virtu Finl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Virtu Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Virtu Finl's Background

Virtu Financial Inc is a financial firm that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; and Execution Services. The non-operating segment of the company includes the Corporate segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the market-making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market-making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland and Other Countries.

Virtu Finl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Virtu Finl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Virtu Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virtu Finl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Virtu Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, Virtu Finl faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

