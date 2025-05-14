5 Analysts Assess SLM: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on SLM SLM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $34.8, along with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.07% from the previous average price target of $32.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SLM is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $38.00 $34.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $27.00 $30.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $38.00 $32.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SLM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SLM's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About SLM

SLM Corp is an education solutions company. It business is to originate and service loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. The provide Private Education Loans to mean education loans to students or their families that are not made, insured, or guaranteed by any state or federal government.

SLM's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SLM displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SLM's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 51.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.86, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

