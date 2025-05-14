The Analyst Verdict: Ulta Beauty In The Eyes Of 18 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated Ulta Beauty ULTA, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 6 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $398.28, a high estimate of $526.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. Experiencing a 9.47% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $439.94.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ulta Beauty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $315.00 $300.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $300.00 $310.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $415.00 $415.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $423.00 $384.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Lowers Neutral $365.00 $405.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $327.00 $445.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $526.00 $538.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $404.00 $467.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $415.00 $510.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $475.00 $480.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $364.00 $425.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $400.00 $475.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $310.00 $360.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $330.00 $430.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $380.00 $475.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $460.00 $500.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $460.00 $500.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ulta Beauty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Ulta Beauty's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ulta Beauty Better

With more than 1,400 freestanding stores and 600 Target shop-in-shops, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers cosmetics (39% of 2024 sales), fragrances (13%), skin care (23%), and hair care products (19%). It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow, that account for about 4% of its revenue and drive traffic. In addition, it collects royalties through its Target partnership and credit card revenue. Most standalone Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. The firm will soon open franchised stores in Mexico and has formed a joint venture to expand into the Middle East. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Ulta Beauty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Ulta Beauty faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.88% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ulta Beauty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ulta Beauty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.