Forecasting The Future: 16 Analyst Projections For Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems CDNS underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cadence Design Systems, revealing an average target of $317.38, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a 0.63% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $315.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cadence Design Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $350.00 $320.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $330.00 $325.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $325.00 $300.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $325.00 $293.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $300.00 $295.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $325.00 $300.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $300.00 $350.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Underperform $200.00 $225.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $335.00 $340.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Lowers Buy $340.00 $360.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $350.00 $365.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $295.00 $280.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $328.00 $318.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cadence Design Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Design Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cadence Design Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Cadence Design Systems's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems is a provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and system design and analysis products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Cadence offers a portfolio of design IP, as well as system design and analysis products, which enables system-level analysis and verification solutions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cadence Design Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cadence Design Systems displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cadence Design Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Design Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cadence Design Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

