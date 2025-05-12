The Analyst Verdict: Sempra In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sempra SRE over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $79.57, with a high estimate of $88.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average represents a 13.04% decrease from the previous average price target of $91.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Sempra among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $81.00 $78.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $75.00 $77.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Lowers Neutral $70.00 $93.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $88.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $86.00 $85.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $78.00 $92.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $77.00 $96.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $72.00 $95.00 Carly Davenport Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $76.00 $99.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Outperform $76.00 $92.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Lowers Buy $87.00 $95.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $85.00 $100.00 Daniel Ford UBS Lowers Neutral $78.00 $95.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $88.00 $96.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sempra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sempra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sempra compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sempra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sempra's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sempra's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sempra analyst ratings.

Get to Know Sempra Better

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra holds a controlling ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Sempra: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Sempra's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Sempra's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sempra's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sempra's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, Sempra adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.