5 Analysts Assess United States Antimony: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of United States Antimony UAMY during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for United States Antimony, revealing an average target of $4.02, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.60. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.29% from the previous average price target of $3.37.

The standing of United States Antimony among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Heiko Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $4.50 $2.60 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Announces Buy $5.00 - Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $3.00 - Heiko Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $2.60 $2.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to United States Antimony. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of United States Antimony compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for United States Antimony's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

United States Antimony Corp is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting, and selling company. It has two operating segments: antimony and zeolite. Its products and services include antimony; silver; gold; zeolite products; and storage, handling, & packaging services. The company's geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Mexico, of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

United States Antimony's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: United States Antimony's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 219.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: United States Antimony's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -12.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): United States Antimony's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): United States Antimony's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: United States Antimony's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

