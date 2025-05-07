What Analysts Are Saying About SanDisk Stock

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated SanDisk SNDK, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $61.9, with a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.28% lower than the prior average price target of $64.67.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SanDisk. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $70.00 $84.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $50.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $50.00 $60.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Announces Positive $70.00 - Matt Bryson Wedbush Announces Outperform $80.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Announces Outperform $60.00 - Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $60.00 - Thomas O'Malley Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $50.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $84.00 - Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $56.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SanDisk. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SanDisk compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SanDisk's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SanDisk's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind SanDisk

SanDisk Corp is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages majority of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

Key Indicators: SanDisk's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SanDisk showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.67% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SanDisk's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SanDisk's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: SanDisk's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

