Expert Outlook: Schlumberger Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Schlumberger SLB, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $50.44, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. A 5.22% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $53.22.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Schlumberger. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $44.00 $46.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $54.00 $58.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $46.00 $48.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $53.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $58.00 $59.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $48.00 $55.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $59.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Schlumberger. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Schlumberger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Schlumberger's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Schlumberger's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Schlumberger Better

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is mostly fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies it operates in. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: its core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts roughly $3 billion in digital-related revenue.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Schlumberger

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Schlumberger faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.49% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Schlumberger's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Schlumberger adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

