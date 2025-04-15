Analyst Expectations For Church & Dwight Co's Future

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Church & Dwight Co CHD, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 7 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 3 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 3 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Church & Dwight Co, presenting an average target of $106.0, a high estimate of $126.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.99% from the previous average price target of $103.93.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Church & Dwight Co by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Anna Lizzul |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $125.00|$112.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $94.00|$97.00 | |Andrea Teixeira |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $98.00|$106.00 | |Chris Carey |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $120.00|$115.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $97.00|$93.00 | |Andrea Teixeira |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $106.00|$107.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $93.00|$90.00 | |Bill Chappell |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $115.00|$110.00 | |Mark Astrachan |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $105.00|$103.00 | |Nik Modi |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $105.00|$105.00 | |Korinne Wolfmeyer |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $126.00|$128.00 | |Mark Astrachan |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $103.00|$105.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $90.00|$85.00 | |Andrea Teixeira |JP Morgan |Raises |Underweight | $107.00|$99.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Church & Dwight Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Church & Dwight Co compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Church & Dwight Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Church & Dwight Co's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Church & Dwight Co: A Closer Look

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Its portfolio extends beyond its legacy category to include laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, Waterpik, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Even as it works to grow the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives around 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Church & Dwight Co: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Church & Dwight Co's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.53% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Church & Dwight Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Church & Dwight Co's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

