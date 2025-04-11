Breaking Down Western Digital: 24 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Western Digital WDC were provided by 24 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 12 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 5 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $77.58, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has decreased by 9.44% from the previous average price target of $85.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Western Digital among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Medhi Hosseini |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $40.00|$72.00 | |Mark Miller |Benchmark |Announces |Buy | $55.00|- | |Vijay Rakesh |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $68.00|$82.00 | |Timothy Arcuri |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $50.00|$74.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Lowers |Overweight | $65.00|$95.00 | |Aaron Rakers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $75.00|$85.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $64.00|$60.45 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $95.00|$95.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $95.00|$95.00 | |Timothy Arcuri |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $74.00|$70.00 | |Matt Bryson |Wedbush |Maintains |Outperform | $95.00|$95.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $95.00|$95.00 | |Toshiya Hari |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $80.00|$70.00 | |Timothy Arcuri |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $70.00|$78.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $80.00|$82.00 | |Tristan Gerra |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $80.00|$100.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $95.00|$95.00 | |Medhi Hosseini |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $72.00|$83.00 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Lowers |Buy | $90.00|$95.00 | |Wamsi Mohan |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $84.00|$80.00 | |C J Muse |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $95.00|$95.00 | |Tom O'Malley |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $80.00|$90.00 | |Wamsi Mohan |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $80.00|$89.00 | |Aaron Rakers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $85.00|$95.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Western Digital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Western Digital's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Western Digital's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Western Digital: A Closer Look

Western Digital is a leading, vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly with, Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufacturers its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Western Digital: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Western Digital's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.33% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Western Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.61, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

