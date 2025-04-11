Breaking Down Globus Medical: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Globus Medical GMED has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Globus Medical, presenting an average target of $90.4, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average has decreased by 1.53% from the previous average price target of $91.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Globus Medical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Newitter |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $80.00|$82.00 | |Richard Newitter |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $82.00|$90.00 | |Matt Miksic |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $103.00|$100.00 | |Mathew Blackman |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $94.00|$92.00 | |Vik Chopra |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $93.00|$95.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Globus Medical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Globus Medical's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Globus Medical

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States. It also has its presence internationally.

Globus Medical's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globus Medical's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.61% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Globus Medical's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Medical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globus Medical's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Globus Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

