What Analysts Are Saying About RenaissanceRe Holdings Stock

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $293.75, a high estimate of $426.00, and a low estimate of $245.00. A 3.53% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $304.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of RenaissanceRe Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Andersen |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $265.00|$266.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $271.00|$277.00 | |Jimmy Bhullar |JP Morgan |Maintains |Overweight | $284.00|$284.00 | |Joshua Shanker |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $426.00|$437.00 | |Meyer Shields |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $294.00|$318.00 | |Michael Phillips |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $245.00|$265.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $277.00|$288.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $288.00|$301.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RenaissanceRe Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RenaissanceRe Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of RenaissanceRe Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of RenaissanceRe Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of RenaissanceRe Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of RenaissanceRe Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on RenaissanceRe Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind RenaissanceRe Holdings

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance and insurance solutions and related services. The company's core products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance. Revenue is derived from three sources: net premiums earned from the insurance and insurance products sold; net investment income from the investment of capital funds and cash; and other income from the company's joint ventures, advisory services, and other items. The reportable segments of the company are the Property segment which includes catastrophe and other property reinsurance, and the Casualty and Specialty segment which is comprised of casualty and specialty reinsurance. It derives a majority of its revenue from the Casualty and specialty segment.

Financial Insights: RenaissanceRe Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: RenaissanceRe Holdings's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -29.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: RenaissanceRe Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RenaissanceRe Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: RenaissanceRe Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.