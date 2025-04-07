Demystifying Oshkosh: Insights From 15 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Oshkosh OSK in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 7 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 3 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $118.53, with a high estimate of $137.00 and a low estimate of $97.00. This current average represents a 0.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $119.07.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Oshkosh among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Steven Fisher |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $97.00|$137.00 | |Jerry Revich |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $116.00|$135.00 | |Tami Zakaria |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $117.00|$127.00 | |David Raso |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |Outperform | $137.00|$122.00 | |Ross Gilardi |B of A Securities |Raises |Underperform | $110.00|$95.00 | |Steven Fisher |UBS |Raises |Buy | $137.00|$125.00 | |Angel Castillo |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $110.00|$98.00 | |Tami Zakaria |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $127.00|$115.00 | |Tim Thein |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $130.00|$125.00 | |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $118.00|$109.00 | |Steve Barger |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $132.00|$113.00 | |Steve Barger |Keybanc |Announces |Overweight | $113.00|- | |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $109.00|$116.00 | |Kyle Menges |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $110.00|$125.00 | |Tami Zakaria |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $115.00|$125.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oshkosh's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Oshkosh's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Oshkosh analyst ratings.

Delving into Oshkosh's Background

Oshkosh Corp is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company reports in three segments: Access, Vocational and Defense. It derives maximum revenue from Access Segment.

Oshkosh's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Oshkosh displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Oshkosh's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oshkosh's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.59%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Oshkosh's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.