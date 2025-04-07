Analyst Expectations For Immunocore Holdings's Future

Immunocore Holdings IMCR has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $75.67, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Experiencing a 0.72% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $76.22.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Immunocore Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Graig Suvannavejh |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $33.00|$38.00 | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $100.00|$100.00 | |Gil Blum |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $71.00|$71.00 | |Andrew Galler |Morgan Stanley |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $35.00|$35.00 | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $100.00|$100.00 | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $100.00|$100.00 | |Gil Blum |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $71.00|$71.00 | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $100.00|$100.00 | |Gil Blum |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $71.00|$71.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Immunocore Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Immunocore Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Immunocore Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Immunocore Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Immunocore Holdings

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a commercial-stage biotechnology company. Using its ImmTAX platform, the company is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease, and earlier pre-clinical programs across three therapeutic areas. The company's main product, KIMMTRAK, is used for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). The other drug candidates in its pipeline include Brenetafusp, IMC-P115C, IMC-T119C, IMC-R117C, IMC-S118AI, IMC-U120AI, and others, being developed as a potential treatment for various oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases.

Immunocore Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Immunocore Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Immunocore Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -28.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunocore Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -6.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunocore Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2, Immunocore Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

