What Analysts Are Saying About Mr. Cooper Gr Stock

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Mr. Cooper Gr COOP, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Mr. Cooper Gr, presenting an average target of $124.71, a high estimate of $143.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $115.17, the current average has increased by 8.28%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Mr. Cooper Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $143.00 $125.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Buy $135.00 $122.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $115.00 $105.00 Mikhail Goberman JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $130.00 $111.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $113.00 Mikhail Goberman JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $115.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Mr. Cooper Gr compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Mr. Cooper Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mr. Cooper Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Mr. Cooper Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Mr. Cooper Gr Better

Mr. Cooper Group Inc is a home loan servicer. The company focuses on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products. It has operating segments namely Servicing segment which performs operational activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, and customer service, The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through a direct-to-consumer channel, which provides refinance options for existing customers, and through a correspondent channel, which purchases or originates loans from mortgage bankers and brokers, and the Corporate segment. The Servicing segment of the company generates maximum revenue.

Mr. Cooper Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mr. Cooper Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 54.53% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mr. Cooper Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mr. Cooper Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.37.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

