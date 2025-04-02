Deep Dive Into Harley-Davidson Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Harley-Davidson HOG in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.75, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A 12.44% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $35.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Harley-Davidson. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $28.00 $35.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $33.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $29.00 $31.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Buy $31.00 $39.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $40.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $31.00 $34.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Harley-Davidson. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Harley-Davidson. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harley-Davidson compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harley-Davidson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Harley-Davidson's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Harley-Davidson's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Harley-Davidson analyst ratings.

Get to Know Harley-Davidson Better

Harley-Davidson is a leading global manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles across the custom, cruising, and touring segments, as well as related merchandise, parts, and accessories. In recent years, the firm has expanded into the adventure touring market with its Pan America model and into electric with the LiveWire brand. Its captive finance arm, Harley-Davidson Financial Services, provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley captured around 37% of the heavyweight domestic market in 2024.

Harley-Davidson: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Harley-Davidson faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -34.71% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Harley-Davidson's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -17.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harley-Davidson's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harley-Davidson's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, Harley-Davidson faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.