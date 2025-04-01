10 Analysts Assess United Airlines Holdings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for United Airlines Holdings UAL were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $123.0, along with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. A decline of 3.23% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of United Airlines Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Lowers Buy $80.00 $154.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $107.00 $140.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $140.00 $150.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $125.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $130.00 $120.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Raises Outperform $130.00 $120.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $133.00 $108.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $120.00 $85.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $139.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Airlines Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of United Airlines Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of United Airlines Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into United Airlines Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

United Airlines Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, United Airlines Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.85% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Airlines Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Airlines Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.65.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.