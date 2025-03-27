The Analyst Verdict: Cantaloupe In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Cantaloupe CTLP, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.0, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a 6.56% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $12.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cantaloupe. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $13.00 $11.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Raises Outperform $14.00 $12.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cantaloupe. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cantaloupe. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cantaloupe compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cantaloupe compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cantaloupe's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Cantaloupe's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cantaloupe analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Inc operates in the small ticket electronic payments industry. It provides wireless, cashless, micro-transactions, and networking services within the unattended Point of Sale (POS) market. Its products and services portfolio consists of ePort Cashless devices, eSuds, EnergyMisers, and Value-added services which include Loyalty and Prepaid, Intelligent Vending, and others. The company offers services to different industries covering car wash, taxi and transportation, laundry, vending, kiosk, amusement, and arcade. The company derives revenue from the sale or lease of equipment and services to the small ticket, unattended POS market, and the majority of its revenue is derived from subscription and transaction fees.

Key Indicators: Cantaloupe's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cantaloupe's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Cantaloupe's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cantaloupe's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.64% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cantaloupe's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.62% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cantaloupe's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.