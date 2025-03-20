What Analysts Are Saying About Bridge Investment Group Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Bridge Investment Group BRDG in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.9, with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.83% from the previous average price target of $10.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Bridge Investment Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $11.50 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $11.50 $10.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $12.00 $7.50 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $10.00 $12.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $10.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bridge Investment Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Get to Know Bridge Investment Group Better

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines its operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on various specialized and synergistic investment platforms, including real estate, credit, renewable energy, and secondaries strategies. Its products and vertically integrated structure allow it to capture new market opportunities and serve investors with various investment objectives. The Company operates as one business, a fully integrated real estate investment manager.

Bridge Investment Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bridge Investment Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.83% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bridge Investment Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.95%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bridge Investment Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bridge Investment Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Bridge Investment Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.4. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

