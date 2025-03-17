Analyst Expectations For The Chefs' Warehouse's Future

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $67.67, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.46% increase from the previous average price target of $60.17.

The standing of The Chefs' Warehouse among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Todd Brooks Benchmark Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Ben Klieve Lake Street Raises Buy $68.00 $60.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $73.00 $60.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Raises Buy $68.00 $55.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $69.00 $60.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Buy $60.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to The Chefs' Warehouse. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of The Chefs' Warehouse compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for The Chefs' Warehouse's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know The Chefs' Warehouse Better

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a specialty food distributor in metropolitan areas across the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio is comprised of imported and local specialty food products such as cheese, cooking oils, chocolates, dried food, baking products, meats, and other food products. It operates via one reporting segment called Food Product Distribution. Operations are concentrated on the east, midwest, and west coasts of the U.S. The company provides service to restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos, and specialty food stores.

Financial Insights: The Chefs' Warehouse

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining The Chefs' Warehouse's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.74% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The Chefs' Warehouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Chefs' Warehouse's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Chefs' Warehouse's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The Chefs' Warehouse's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.7.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

