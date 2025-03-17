What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Interparfums

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Interparfums IPAR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $166.57, a high estimate of $172.00, and a low estimate of $158.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.85% increase from the previous average price target of $165.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Interparfums is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $168.00 $158.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $170.00 $163.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $158.00 - Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Interparfums. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Interparfums. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Interparfums compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Interparfums compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Interparfums's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Interparfums's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Interparfums analyst ratings.

Get to Know Interparfums Better

Interparfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance-related products. It sells its product under the brand which includes Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas and Van Cleef & Arpels. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, SA, and United States based operations.. The group sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

Key Indicators: Interparfums's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Interparfums displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Interparfums's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interparfums's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.68%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.26.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.