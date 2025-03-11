What Analysts Are Saying About Enterprise Prods Partners Stock

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Enterprise Prods Partners EPD, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Enterprise Prods Partners, revealing an average target of $36.33, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.34% from the previous average price target of $35.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Enterprise Prods Partners among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $36.00 Holly Stewart Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $33.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $37.00 $36.00 Holly Stewart Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $33.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $35.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Enterprise Prods Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enterprise Prods Partners compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enterprise Prods Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Enterprise Prods Partners's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Enterprise Prods Partners's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Enterprise Prods Partners's Background

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the Lower 48 states. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

Key Indicators: Enterprise Prods Partners's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Enterprise Prods Partners faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.88% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Enterprise Prods Partners's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enterprise Prods Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enterprise Prods Partners's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Enterprise Prods Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

