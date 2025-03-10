Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For Progressive

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Progressive PGR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Progressive and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $294.93, accompanied by a high estimate of $318.00 and a low estimate of $256.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.53% from the previous average price target of $293.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Progressive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $318.00 $333.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $315.00 $290.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $317.00 $313.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $264.00 $261.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $307.00 $300.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $313.00 $302.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $300.00 $310.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $294.00 $295.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $261.00 $277.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $256.00 $251.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Announces Outperform $305.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $267.00 $273.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $302.00 $299.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $310.00 $310.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Progressive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Progressive's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Progressive's Background

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 20 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Breaking Down Progressive's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Progressive's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Progressive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

