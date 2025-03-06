Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For Hims & Hers Health

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hims & Hers Health HIMS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 2 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 1 1M Ago 2 0 4 1 1 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $37.07, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 38.89% from the previous average price target of $26.69.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Hims & Hers Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Allen Lutz B of A Securities Maintains Underperform $21.00 $21.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Maintains Sell $27.00 $27.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $39.00 $24.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Raises Market Perform $40.00 $24.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $35.00 $24.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $61.00 $31.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Raises Sell $27.00 $25.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Underperform $21.00 $18.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $68.00 $38.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $42.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Raises Sell $25.00 $24.00 David Larsen BTIG Announces Buy $35.00 - Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $24.00 $21.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $31.00 $28.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $42.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hims & Hers Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hims & Hers Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hims & Hers Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Hims & Hers Health's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hims & Hers Health's Background

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Understanding the Numbers: Hims & Hers Health's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hims & Hers Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 95.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.97%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hims & Hers Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

