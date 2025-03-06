Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Veeva Systems Stock

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Veeva Systems VEEV, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 1 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 1 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Veeva Systems, revealing an average target of $245.0, a high estimate of $307.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. Experiencing a 3.88% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $254.89.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Veeva Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $200.00 $261.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $210.00 $261.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $255.00 $285.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $195.00 $183.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $218.00 $208.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $307.00 $281.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Raises Outperform $280.00 $275.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Veeva Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veeva Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Veeva Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Veeva Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Veeva Systems analyst ratings.

Get to Know Veeva Systems Better

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Veeva Systems's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Veeva Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.41% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeva Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Veeva Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

