Analyst Expectations For C3.ai's Future

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on C3.ai AI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 3 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $37.4, along with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 24.67% from the previous average price target of $30.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of C3.ai's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $28.00 $42.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Announces Underweight $29.00 - Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $40.00 $23.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Announces Underweight $28.00 - Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $55.00 $40.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $40.00 $35.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $45.00 $35.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $32.00 $21.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $42.00 $24.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $35.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to C3.ai. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C3.ai compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of C3.ai's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of C3.ai's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know C3.ai Better

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Indicators: C3.ai's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: C3.ai's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: C3.ai's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -69.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): C3.ai's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): C3.ai's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

