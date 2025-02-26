The Analyst Verdict: Victoria's Secret In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Victoria's Secret VSCO, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 10 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 6 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $42.93, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a 11.71% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $38.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Victoria's Secret's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $40.00 $40.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $45.00 Alice Xiao B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $35.00 $40.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $35.00 $40.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $40.00 $50.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $53.00 $51.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $44.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $47.00 $18.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Raises Hold $45.00 $35.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $33.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $29.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $50.00 $40.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $46.00 $33.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Victoria's Secret. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Victoria's Secret. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Victoria's Secret compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Victoria's Secret compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Victoria's Secret's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Victoria's Secret's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Victoria's Secret analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret & Co is a specialty retailer of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. It serves customers at its Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers worldwide seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Understanding the Numbers: Victoria's Secret's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Victoria's Secret showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.48% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -12.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Victoria's Secret's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.22. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.