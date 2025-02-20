Assessing Halozyme Therapeutics: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Halozyme Therapeutics HALO, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Halozyme Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $66.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Halozyme Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $72.00 $70.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $62.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $53.00 $52.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $70.00 $68.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Halozyme Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Halozyme Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Halozyme Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Halozyme Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.55% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 45.98%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Halozyme Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.14. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

