Demystifying NeoGenomics: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on NeoGenomics NEO in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.17, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.00, the current average has increased by 0.89%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NeoGenomics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $18.00 $19.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Buy $22.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NeoGenomics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NeoGenomics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NeoGenomics compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NeoGenomics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NeoGenomics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NeoGenomics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NeoGenomics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States as well as a laboratory in Switzerland. The company operates into two segments namely Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics. It offers types of genetic and molecular testing services namely Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Flow cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular testing, Pathology consultation. Advanced Diagnostics segment supports pharmaceutical firms in their drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. For Clinical Services, Its specialized diagnostic services are performed based on an online test order or a written test requisition form. The company generates majority of its revenue from Clinical Services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of NeoGenomics

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NeoGenomics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.44% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NeoGenomics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.55%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NeoGenomics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NeoGenomics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, NeoGenomics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.