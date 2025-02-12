Where Aflac Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Aflac AFL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $103.67, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.16% increase from the previous average price target of $103.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Aflac. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $104.00 $107.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Underweight $95.00 $98.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $118.00 $122.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $111.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $103.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $107.00 $108.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $94.00 $90.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $98.00 $96.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $102.00 $104.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Aflac. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Aflac. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Aflac's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Aflac's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Aflac analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Aflac

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in United States and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accident, dental and vision, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling majority of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work and also reaches out to its customers out of their worksite through digital mediums. The company has two reportable business segments; Aflac Japan which generates the majority of the revenue, and Aflac U.S.

Key Indicators: Aflac's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Aflac's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -39.69%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aflac's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aflac's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.