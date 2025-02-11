Moderna Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Moderna MRNA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 3 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Moderna, revealing an average target of $56.45, a high estimate of $99.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Highlighting a 31.99% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $83.00.

A clear picture of Moderna's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Anderson B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $34.00 $41.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $51.00 $99.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $99.00 $112.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $50.00 $60.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $70.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $96.00 $108.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Announces Underperform $41.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $45.00 $59.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $69.00 $115.00 Yifeng Liu HSBC Announces Buy $58.00 - Alexandria Hammond Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $40.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Moderna. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Moderna compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Moderna's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Moderna's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Moderna showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.81% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Moderna's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moderna's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moderna's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Moderna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

