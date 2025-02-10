Demystifying Reinsurance Gr: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Reinsurance Gr RGA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $245.2, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $232.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.24% lower than the prior average price target of $245.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Reinsurance Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $245.00 $245.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $242.00 $252.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $232.00 $227.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $252.00 $255.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Reinsurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Reinsurance Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Reinsurance Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Reinsurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Reinsurance Gr

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses.

Key Indicators: Reinsurance Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Reinsurance Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.64% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Reinsurance Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reinsurance Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reinsurance Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, Reinsurance Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

