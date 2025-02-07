Deep Dive Into Blue Owl Cap Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Blue Owl Cap OWL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Blue Owl Cap and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $27.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.21% from the previous average price target of $25.20.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Blue Owl Cap is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $32.00 $30.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Announces Buy $30.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $25.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $26.00 $22.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $23.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $28.00 $24.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $27.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blue Owl Cap. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blue Owl Cap compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blue Owl Cap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Blue Owl Cap's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Blue Owl Cap's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Blue Owl Cap: A Closer Look

Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The Company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The Company conducts its operations through Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP ("Blue Owl Holdings") and Blue Owl Capital Carry LP ("Blue Owl Carry"). Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and insurance companies. The Company generates substantially all of its revenues in the United states.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Blue Owl Cap

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Blue Owl Cap showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 39.85% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Owl Cap's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Owl Cap's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blue Owl Cap's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

