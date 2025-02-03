What Analysts Are Saying About Ameriprise Finl Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Ameriprise Finl AMP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ameriprise Finl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $549.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $625.00 and a low estimate of $442.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.48% from the previous average price target of $541.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Ameriprise Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $570.00 $560.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $442.00 $415.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $625.00 $625.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $560.00 $565.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Ameriprise Finl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Ameriprise Finl

Ameriprise Financial is a major player in the us market for asset and wealth management, with around $1.4 trillion in total assets under management and administration at the end of 2023. With about 10,000 advisors, Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry. About 80% of the company's revenue comes from its asset and wealth management segments. Ameriprise has reduced its exposure to insurance with the sale of its auto and home insurance business in 2019 and discontinuing the sale of proprietary fixed annuities in 2020.

Ameriprise Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ameriprise Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.37% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ameriprise Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameriprise Finl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameriprise Finl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ameriprise Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

