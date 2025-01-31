5 Analysts Assess Cullen/Frost Bankers: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $132.8, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $113.00. Observing a 10.48% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $120.20.

The standing of Cullen/Frost Bankers among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $144.00 $144.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $145.00 $122.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $140.00 $120.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $122.00 $111.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Sell $113.00 $104.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cullen/Frost Bankers. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cullen/Frost Bankers's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost is a regional us bank with around $50 billion in assets (as of 2023 year-end), and it focuses exclusively on the Texas market. The bank has deep expertise in this market. It has implemented a relationship-based approach to banking that has garnered a strong market share in San Antonio. Cullen/Frost is also expanding into Houston, Dallas, and Austin market regions through branch openings. The bank's sweet spot is small to medium-size Texas-based commercial clients.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cullen/Frost Bankers's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.65%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cullen/Frost Bankers's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

