6 Analysts Have This To Say About Endava

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Endava DAVA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $36.5, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average has increased by 0.27% from the previous average price target of $36.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Endava. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $43.00 $36.00 Tyler DuPont B of A Securities Announces Neutral $29.00 - Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $36.00 $35.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $40.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Endava. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Endava compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Endava's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Endava's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Endava

Endava is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2006 in the U.K. and it continues to generate the majority of revenue in the U.K. and Europe. Endava's client base is concentrated in the payments and financial services, technology, media, and telecom industries.

Endava: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Endava's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.15%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Endava's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Endava's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Endava adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

